Daniel Boone National Forest has new supervisor

A new supervisor for the Daniel Boone National Forest has been named.

H. Scott Ray will oversee 709,000 acres (286,928 hectares) of forest in 21 eastern Kentucky counties, a statement from the Forest Service said. He has been the acting forest supervisor since December and served as deputy forest supervisor for four years before that, the statement said.

The Kentucky native grew up in Laurel County and began working with the U.S. Forest Service as a student volunteer at the age of 16. He graduated from Murray State University with a bachelor's degree wildlife biology. Since then, he has worked in several positions including at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

He succeeds Dan Olsen, who moved to a new position.

Ray says he is honored by the opportunity and excited to work with others who help care for the forest.