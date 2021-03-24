Kentucky

Severe storms could spawn tornadoes in the South on Thursday

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Forecasters are predicting another outbreak of severe storms in several southern states on Thursday, with the potential for strong tornadoes that carve up the ground for miles.

The greatest threat, into Thursday evening, will be in parts of Mississippi, Alabama and west Tennessee, the national Storm Prediction Center said. East Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana also are at risk, and more storms are possible in Georgia and Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center expects the worst weather in a region that includes Jackson, Mississippi; and the Alabama cities of Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

March 24, 2021 7:28 AM

Kentucky

Louisville police make arrest in road rage shooting

March 24, 2021 6:50 AM

Kentucky

Lawsuit filed over death of Kentucky man in police custody

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM

Health & Medicine

Federal mine funds send millions to Ky. Appalachian region

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM

Kentucky

Daniel Boone National Forest has new supervisor

March 24, 2021 12:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service