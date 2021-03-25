Southern states brace for large tornadoes, flooding

Forecasters say they expect severe flooding and a tornado outbreak across the South.

Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for miles, The national Storm Prediction Center warned Thursday.

Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday's storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.

The environment as the storms move in will be “very favorable for long-track strong tornadoes," the Storm Prediction Center said in its latest briefing.

A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.

Up to 4 inches (10 centimeters) of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.