Kentucky

Kentucky WWI soldier’s New Testament given to museum

The Associated Press

OWENSBORO, Ky.

The family of a Kentucky man who was killed in action in World War I is donating his copy of the New Testament he took with him to France to the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Nicole Morton Goeser told the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer that she wants to share the story of her great uncle Arthur J. Douthitt, who was killed by an enemy sniper in 1918 while serving with the U.S. Army. Unbeknownst to his family, his New Testament had been kept safe in a tobacco tin and recovered from the battlefield.

Several years after the war ended, in February 1923, his widow received an unexpected letter from Fred Robak of Birmingham, England.

“In going through my brother-in-law’s effects a few days ago, I found amongst them a testament and inside the cover is a note asking in case of accident for someone to return it to you,” the letter read.

On the inside cover of the New Testament given to him by his mother in 1904, Douthitt had written, “In case of accident, will someone please send this little testament to my dear wife, Mrs. Arthur J. Douthitt, Stanley, KY, USA.”

The testament was passed down through the family and eventually given to Goeser. It has been a treasured keepsake that has helped keep the memory of Douthitt alive for a century.

Goeser said she wanted to ensure the New Testament would not be lost over time, and with it the story of her great aunt and uncle. After speaking with the curator of the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, Missouri, it was decided that was the best place for the tin and the book.

“I think my mom is really happy that it is going to go someplace where it will be properly preserved and appreciated,” she said. “We don’t want it to get lost.”

  Comments  

Business

Biodegradable plastic maker plans $700M Georgia factory

March 30, 2021 9:47 AM

Health & Medicine

Kentuckians aged 40 and up now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

March 30, 2021 9:47 AM

Latest News

Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law

March 30, 2021 9:47 AM

Kentucky

Mine safety training grants available from US government

March 30, 2021 9:47 AM

Business

Kentucky lawmakers vote to allow scholarship tax credits

March 30, 2021 9:47 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service