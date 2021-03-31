No joke: Subfreezing temperatures forecast in parts of US

It's no April Fools' joke: Forecasters say frigid temperatures are in store for parts of the nation's midsection.

The National Weather Service posted freeze warnings extending from southwestern Kansas to northern West Virginia. It includes most of Kentucky.

The weather service said temperatures will dip below freezing on Thursday morning and could hit around 20 degrees (minus 6 degrees Celsius) on Friday morning in some areas.

Residents already getting a start on their spring gardening were advised to cover tender vegetation or bring them indoors.

In parts of West Virginia's highest elevations, several inches of heavy, wet snow are possible Wednesday night, the weather service said.