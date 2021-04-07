Kentucky

Inmate in Kentucky jail dies a day after being booked

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky.

A man being held at a Kentucky jail died a day after being booked into the facility, officials said.

The Fayette County Detention Center said 40-year-old Shareef Hasan Martin died on March 30.

A statement from the facility said Martin was seen “suffering from apparent medical distress” at 6:21 p.m., news outlets reported on Tuesday.

Medical staff determined Martin needed to go to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 7:15 p.m.

Martin had been booked into the jail the day before his death for violation of a protection order, according to the release.

Lexington Police and the county coroner's officer are investigating the cause death.

