Police: Kentucky man shot as deputies try to serve warrants

A Kentucky man was shot when sheriff's deputies tried to serve arrest warrants and found him armed with a hammer and knife, police said.

Ohio County sheriff's deputies went Thursday to serve Patrick Logan Bunch, 29, of Hartford, and ordered him to drop the weapons, Kentucky State Police said. Bunch did not comply and continued toward the deputies, police said. He was struck in the hand when Deputy Katie Pate fired her department-issued pistol, police said.

Bunch was treated at a hospital and released and was taken to jail. He is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, third-degree assault of a police officer, resisting arrest, fleeing and several drug-related charges.

Pate and the other deputies were not injured. Pate was placed on paid administrative leave.

