Kentucky

Festival planned to celebrate KFC founder Harland Sanders

The Associated Press

CORBIN, Ky.

The southern Kentucky town of Corbin is planning a festival that will celebrate a famous face and former resident: Colonel Harland Sanders, who developed the secret recipe for Kentucky Fried Chicken.

The city's first Colonel Fest is scheduled on April 24 and will feature dozens of vendors set up along Main Street along with shows and other activities that focus on Sanders and his creation, the Times-Tribune reported.

“It has the potential to be a really fun event,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel. “It’s pretty intense, I mean we’ve got a contest like every hour.”

One event, the Finger Lickin’ Chicken .5K, will have participants run 820 feet, eat a piece of Kentucky Fried Chicken and then run an additional 820 feet.

Some other events include a Colonel Sanders look-alike contest, a fried chicken cooking contest, an eating contest and a chicken costume contest.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

Beshear: Enough vaccine on hand for big inroads toward goal

April 15, 2021 7:15 PM

Kentucky

Firefighters find 2 dead, 2 injured in residential blaze

April 15, 2021 9:42 AM

Business

‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweets

April 15, 2021 6:57 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service