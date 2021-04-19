Kentucky
Authorities identify 2 who died in Kentucky house fire
Authorities in Kentucky have released the names of two people who died in a house fire in Louisville.
Ronald Bush, 62, and Sierra Bush, 26, died of smoke inhalation, the Jefferson County coroner's office said in a news release Sunday.
The house was engulfed in flames when Louisville firefighters arrived early Thursday. No foul play is suspected.
The statement didn't indicate how the fire started. The fire department's investigation is continuing.
