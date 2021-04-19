Kentucky

Authorities identify 2 who died in Kentucky house fire

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Authorities in Kentucky have released the names of two people who died in a house fire in Louisville.

Ronald Bush, 62, and Sierra Bush, 26, died of smoke inhalation, the Jefferson County coroner's office said in a news release Sunday.

The house was engulfed in flames when Louisville firefighters arrived early Thursday. No foul play is suspected.

The statement didn't indicate how the fire started. The fire department's investigation is continuing.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Kentucky Power offers free, low-growing saplings

April 19, 2021 5:12 AM

National

Ohio River boat accident leaves 1 dead, 4 injured, 2 missing

April 19, 2021 5:12 AM

Kentucky

Pet rescue organization shuts down after abuse complaints

April 17, 2021 2:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service