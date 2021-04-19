Kentucky

Kentucky Power offers free, low-growing saplings

The Associated Press

ASHLAND, Ky.

Kentucky Power will distribute free trees next month in celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, officials said.

Saplings will be available to customers on May 1 at locations in Ashland, Hazard, Pikeville and Whitesburg, Kentucky Power said in a statement. Each location will offer four tree varieties that are low-growing: Eastern redbud, silky dogwood, grey dogwood, and Washington hawthorn.

The giveaway is first-come, first-served and supplies are limited, the utility said.

“The employees of Kentucky Power, like our customers, enjoy the natural beauty here in the mountains and this is a way we can preserve that and not interfere with distribution of our services,” said Bob Shurtleff, external affairs manager.

Kentucky Power provides electric service to about 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.

