Kentucky

State police: Male inmate attacked female guard at prison

The Associated Press

EDDYVILLE, Ky.

A male inmate attacked a female guard at the Kentucky State Penitentiary, state police said.

State police are investigating the Monday evening incident. Investigators were told the inmate, 30-year-old Lawaun Colvin, threw a guard to the ground “and attempted to remove her clothing in order to sexually assault her,” according to a media release from state police.

Colvin was quickly restrained, and the guard suffered minor injuries, the release said.

Troopers with state police Post 1 are investigating the incident.

