Kentucky

Marshall holding annual ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser for needy

The Associated Press

HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Marshall University ceramics students are conducting an annual fundraiser next week to help feed needy families.

The 18th annual Empty Bowls event will take place in person April 30 at Pullman Square in Huntington, the university said in a news release. Masks are required at the event and social distancing will be observed.

Marshall students and volunteers are making ceramic bowls to be purchased at the six-hour event. The bowls are $20 each. Bowls also will be sold online by the Pottery Place.

The fundraiser will benefit the Facing Hunger Foodbank. Each bowl sold will provide 180 meals for those in need.

The Facing Hunger Foodbank serves more than 115,000 people in 17 counties in West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio.

