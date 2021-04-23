Unemployment rates fall in 81 of Kentucky’s 120 counties

Unemployment rates fell in 81 of Kentucky's 120 counties between March 2020 and March 2021, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.

Jobless rates rose in 31 counties and stayed the same in eight counties, the center said Thursday.

The state's lowest jobless rates were in Oldham, Todd and Woodford counties at 3.8% each, it said. Next were Logan, Shelby, Spencer and Washington counties at 3.9% each, while 4% rates were reported in Green, Scott and Taylor counties.

Magoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.6%. It was followed by Harlan County at 9.4%; Martin County at 9.3% and Breathitt County at 8.6%. Next was Leslie County at 8.5%; followed by 8.4% rates in Carter, Lewis and Menifee counties; an 8.3% rate in Elliott County and 8% in Johnson County.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted, preliminary unemployment rate last month was 5%. The statewide rate one year ago was 4.2%.