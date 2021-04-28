8 injured, dozens displaced by apartment building fire

An early morning fire at a northern Kentucky apartment building on Wednesday sent eight people to the hospital and displaced dozens of others, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived at Champion Club Apartments in Florence shortly after 1 a.m. to find flames, heavy smoke, people jumping out windows and others who were trapped, Florence Fire Chief Scott Knoll said. Crews set to work rescuing people and fighting the blaze, he said.

Firefighters used ladders to climb to second- and third-story windows to rescue those who were trapped, he said.

Deja Moody told WLWT-TV that she was trapped in a third-story apartment with small children and couldn't jump, so she screamed for help until firefighters climbed to her window and helped everyone out.

Resident Donnie Tate told WCPO-TV that a couple of people ran through the apartment complex screaming and knocking on doors to alert people to the fire.

The 36-unit building was heavily damaged by the blaze and the eight people transported to local hospitals had varying injuries including smoke inhalation, burns and injuries from jumping out windows, Knoll said. Around 70 people were displaced, but the Red Cross was assisting them, he said.

The fire remains under investigation.