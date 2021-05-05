Helicopters, dogs used in the search for a missing 3-year-old in Eastern Kentucky

At least a half-dozen public agencies were searching for an Eastern Kentucky toddler Wednesday morning after she walked away from her home, according to Kentucky State Police.

The 3-year-old girl went missing from her family’s home in the area of Bolen Cemetery Road in Knott County, Trooper Matthew Gayheart said. She was reported missing around 4:45 p.m., prompting dozens of officials to respond and search the area with police dogs and helicopters.

“We conducted an extensive search up until late last night where the weather caused the aircraft to have to pull out,” Gayheart said.

But after the weather grounded the aircraft search, officials still searched on foot. State police, the Knott County sheriff’s office, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, multiple search and rescue teams and multiple volunteer fire departments have assisted in the search.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife has joined the effort because the search area is heavily-wooded, Gayheart said. The Department of Fish and Wildlife has access to vehicles better-suited for the terrain.

Search teams continued looking for the girl this morning, Gayheart said. They’ll continue searching “until she’s located,” he said.