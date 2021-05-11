Kentucky

Dorena-Hickman Ferry expected to resume operations this week

The Associated Press

PADUCAH, Ky.

A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is expected to resume operations this week, officials said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed on May 5 for engine maintenance. Several parts had to be ordered for repairs, but Capt. Jeremy Newsom said he was optimistic that work can be completed and the ferry can reopen sometime Wednesday, according to a statement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It is the only direct route between the two states.

