Police: Sheriff’s deputy wounds suspect in Kentucky

CADIZ, Ky.

A sheriff's deputy serving an arrest warrant shot and wounded the suspect Thursday, Kentucky State Police said.

The suspect suffered life-threatening injuries and was being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, police said.

Deputies from the Trigg County Sheriff's Office were at a residence trying to serve the warrant when the suspect resisted, state police said a preliminary investigation indicated.

A deputy fired his service weapon, wounding the suspect, and provided immediate medical care until emergency medical personnel arrived, police said.

Neither the suspect nor the deputy was identified. No officers were injured.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

