2 Kentucky students named 2021 Presidential Scholars

Two high school students from Kentucky have been named 2021 U.S. Presidential Scholars, officials said.

Sarah Belcher, who attends Pikeville High School, and Justin Michael Burch, who attends St. Xavier High School in Louisville, were among 161 high school students across the nation recognized for their accomplishments, U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually. Students are chosen based on academics, artistic ability, technical excellence, essays, school evaluations, leadership, community service and a commitment to high ideals.

“The 2021 Presidential Scholars represent extraordinary achievements for our extraordinary times,” Cardona said. “Their examples make me proud and hopeful about the future. Honoring them can remind us all of the great potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping them achieve their dreams.”