New driver licensing offices to open in 8 more counties

New regional driver licensing offices will open in eight more Kentucky counties this month.

Specialized Driver Licensing Regional Offices will open on May 24 in Caldwell, Casey, Green, Hardin, Menifee, Metcalfe, McCreary and Webster counties, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a statement.

The Office of Circuit Court Clerk in those counties will stop providing most in-person driver licensing services, though it will continue processing remote applications for licenses and IDs until June 30.

“To make a better Kentucky, we have to strive for constant improvement in our public services and the manner in which they’re delivered,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “The transition to licensing through a network of Driver Licensing Regional Offices, with modern services and more choices for cardholders, takes this essential service to the next level.”

Twelve other counties have already transferred services to regional offices and the statewide transition is expected to be completed by next June.