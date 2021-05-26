Funds approved to finish long-awaited eastern Kentucky road

Funding has been approved for a long-awaited road project in eastern Kentucky, officials said.

The Kentucky 680 project, which began in 1991 to cut drive time between Hazard and Pikeville, will be finished, Gov. Andy Behsear announced Monday while speaking at Floyd Central High School, according to WYMT-TV.

The $34 million project will connect the remaining 2.89 miles (4.65 kilometers) between Minnie and Harold.

“We’re really excited to prioritize Eastern Kentucky, to prioritize Floyd County, to do this project and cut down on the drive time between Pikeville and Hazard by over 45 minutes,” Beshear said.

When complete, the roadway will connect Highway 80 to U.S. 23, something Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams said is long overdue.

Construction to finish Kentucky 680 is slated to begin this summer, Beshear said.