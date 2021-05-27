Kentucky

Police seek information in cold case involving missing man

The Associated Press

MARION, Ky.

Kentucky State Police are seeking information on a 40-year-old cold case involving a missing man, officials said.

Anyone with new information in the disappearance of Edward Tidwell should contact Kentucky State Police Detective Brian Graves, the agency said Wednesday in a statement.

Tidwell, who was unemployed, was last seen in Marion in 1981, police said. He told his wife he was going to see a man in Sturgis about a job. He drove away in a yellow 1974 Chevrolet Bel Air with a cracked windshield and rust spots in the front.

Tidwell had experience working as a river deckhand for several businesses, police said.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Ohio River bridge being inspected next week in Kentucky

May 27, 2021 9:49 PM

Kentucky

Kentucky man arrested for assault in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

May 27, 2021 8:35 PM

Business

Kentucky plant unveils expansion tied to electric vehicles

May 27, 2021 8:35 PM

Health & Medicine

Kentucky reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

May 27, 2021 8:35 PM

Kentucky

Police: W.Va. man charged in fatal gas station shooting

May 27, 2021 8:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service