Kentucky

Last stretch of upgraded West Virginia highway to reopen

The Associated Press

WINFIELD, W.Va.

The last stretch of U.S. 35 to be widened to four lanes is expected to open to traffic by the end of August after years of planning, West Virginia officials said.

The 15-mile segment is the last part of U.S. 35 from Interstate 64 to the West Virginia-Ohio state line to be upgraded, according to a news release Tuesday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Transportation. The project's cost was $255 million, the release said.

The section goes from the Beech Hill community in Mason County to the Buffalo Bridge in Putnam County.

The project included eight bridges and a new interchange at the junction of U.S. 35 and West Virginia 869. It is a public-private partnership between the Division of Highways and Bizzack Construction Co. of Lexington, Kentucky.

  Comments  

Business

Lane closures on Ohio River bridge extended for repairs

June 10, 2021 7:25 AM

Health & Medicine

Military medical service mission coming to eastern Kentucky

June 10, 2021 7:25 AM

Kentucky

More Kentucky residents can apply for disaster unemployment

June 10, 2021 7:25 AM

Kentucky

Fees waived for a day at Daniel Boone recreation sites

June 10, 2021 7:25 AM

Health & Medicine

Kentucky reports 361 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

June 10, 2021 7:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service