Fees waived for a day at Daniel Boone recreation sites

The Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky is waiving fees on Saturday at all its recreation sites.

The day off from fees for visitors is to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day, the U.S. Forest Service said in a media release.

“I hope that our visitors take this opportunity to explore a new trail or enjoy a new activity on the Forest,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray.

Ray said the day was established to offer an opportunity to explore public lands.

Day-use sites at Cave Run Lake, the Natural Arch Scenic Area, the Keno Shooting range and other sites are free of fees for the day.

The waiver does not apply to recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserved group-use areas.