Kentucky

Fees waived for a day at Daniel Boone recreation sites

The Associated Press

WINCHESTER, Ky.

The Daniel Boone National Forest in Kentucky is waiving fees on Saturday at all its recreation sites.

The day off from fees for visitors is to celebrate National Get Outdoors Day, the U.S. Forest Service said in a media release.

“I hope that our visitors take this opportunity to explore a new trail or enjoy a new activity on the Forest,” said Daniel Boone National Forest Supervisor H. Scott Ray.

Ray said the day was established to offer an opportunity to explore public lands.

Day-use sites at Cave Run Lake, the Natural Arch Scenic Area, the Keno Shooting range and other sites are free of fees for the day.

The waiver does not apply to recreation sites operated by concessionaires or reserved group-use areas.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Last stretch of upgraded West Virginia highway to reopen

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Business

Lane closures on Ohio River bridge extended for repairs

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Kentucky

Judge: Home incarceration for pardoned man facing new charge

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Kentucky

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Health & Medicine

Kentucky reports 361 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

June 10, 2021 1:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service