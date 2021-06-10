More Kentucky residents can apply for disaster unemployment

Kentucky residents in 22 more counties are eligible to seek disaster unemployment benefits, the state said.

The announcement Wednesday by the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance results from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's approval of the governor's request for individual assistance for residents in the additional counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear's request was based on severe flooding, landslides and mudslides between Feb. 27 and March 14, the Labor Cabinet said in a news release.

The counties are Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties became eligible to apply last month as part of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration issued April 23.

Visit the Kentucky Career Center website or call (502) 875-0442 to file an initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 9.