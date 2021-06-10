Kentucky

More Kentucky residents can apply for disaster unemployment

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky residents in 22 more counties are eligible to seek disaster unemployment benefits, the state said.

The announcement Wednesday by the Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance results from the Federal Emergency Management Agency's approval of the governor's request for individual assistance for residents in the additional counties.

Gov. Andy Beshear's request was based on severe flooding, landslides and mudslides between Feb. 27 and March 14, the Labor Cabinet said in a news release.

The counties are Anderson, Boyd, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Warren and Woodford.

Residents in Breathitt, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Johnson, Lee, Magoffin, Martin and Powell counties became eligible to apply last month as part of President Joe Biden’s major disaster declaration issued April 23.

Visit the Kentucky Career Center website or call (502) 875-0442 to file an initial claim. The deadline to apply for assistance is July 9.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Last stretch of upgraded West Virginia highway to reopen

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Business

Lane closures on Ohio River bridge extended for repairs

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Kentucky

Judge: Home incarceration for pardoned man facing new charge

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Kentucky

Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

June 10, 2021 1:25 AM

Health & Medicine

Kentucky reports 361 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

June 10, 2021 1:22 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service