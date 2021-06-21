Kentucky

Ferry between Ky., Missouri closed for sediment removal

The Associated Press

HICKMAN, Ky.

A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri has been shut down due to accumulated sand blocking access to a landing, officials said.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed indefinitely Sunday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a news release. Sediment has filled in along the Missouri shore, preventing the ferry from loading and unloading vehicles.

Officials are confident that a contractor could be at the site within a few days, the statement said.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. It is the only direct route between the two states.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Students excavate site in Daniel Boone National Forest

June 20, 2021 11:02 PM

Kentucky

Jury convicts Kentucky constables of violating rights

June 20, 2021 8:03 AM

Kentucky

Louisville effort could help people move after shootings

June 20, 2021 12:00 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service