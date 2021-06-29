Grant approved for facility that aims to help young adults

A northern Kentucky city will get $1 million to help open a facility for struggling young adults.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the grant for Highland Heights on Monday during a visit to the city, his office said in a statement.

Highland Heights partnered with Brighton Properties Inc. to apply for the funds, the statement said. Brighton will lease vacant office space and renovate it to create 16 affordable apartments. The Opportunity House will serve low-income residents who are ages 18 to 24 and pursuing either a college degree or a professional certificate, officials said. Residents must participate in life skills training and have a job.

"This project ensures greater access to safe, stable housing, breaking down barriers that often keep folks out of higher education,” Beshear said.

Northern Kentucky has more than 5,000 young adults who are unemployed and not in school, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said.