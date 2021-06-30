Kentucky

Fish and Wildlife installing life jacket borrowing stations

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources is starting a program that will offer boaters free access to life jackets they can borrow.

The department is working with local groups and other public agencies to build stations for the life jackets, with the first five to be installed in Anderson, Madison, Monroe and Warren counties.

Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm says life jackets can save a life when something unexpected happens on the water. Prospective partners who want to help with the project can contact the department to offer the stations in additional counties, he said.

The first stations will be at Beaver Lake in Anderson County, Lake Reba in Madison County and Mill Creek Lake in Monroe County. Warren County Parks and Recreation plans to install stations at Phil Moore Park and Romanza Johnson Park near Alvaton. The parks provide public access to Drakes Creek.

