Louisville volunteers read to shelter pets during fireworks

The Kentucky Humane Society enlisted volunteers in Louisville to comfort dogs and cats that might be startled by holiday fireworks.

The volunteers were brought in to the Louisville shelter Sunday night to make sure the cats and dogs "were comfortable and relaxed,” WLKY-TV reported.

The volunteers read children's books to the animals and gave them special treats.

The Humane Society said fireworks can frighten pets like dogs and cats. Many pets were able to fall asleep during the volunteers' visit, according to a social media post from the group.