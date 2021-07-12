Kentucky

Dive operations aimed at dislodging stuck riverboat in Ky.

The Associated Press

CADIZ, Ky.

Efforts are being made to free a riverboat grounded in western Kentucky.

Dive operations were approved Sunday to assess the lake bottom for salvage operations to safely dislodge the American Jazz riverboat in Lake Barkley near Cadiz, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a news release.

The riverboat became stuck on a sandbar last week. The boat, carrying 120 passengers and 54 crew members, was on a seven-night cruise between Memphis and Nashville, according to its operator, American Cruise Lines.

News outlets report the passengers were moved off the ship and transported to a Nashville hotel on Friday.

The boat was not damaged. A three-mile safety zone for recreational boaters remains in place.

