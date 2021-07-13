Kentucky

Kentucky county clerk offices can’t process vehicle papers

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky county clerk offices are unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to system problems, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

Kentucky residents should contact their county clerk offices to see whether they are open for other business and be prepared for delays, the cabinet said in a news release. Vehicle registrations can be renewed online at drive.ky.gov.

The registration and titling system is having intermittent issues as a result of a recent system implementation, the release said. The change is part of modernizing license plate production and the long-term goal of transferring motor vehicle transactions to a newer system.

No driver information was affected, the release said.

It's not known when the problems will be cleared up.

