Kentucky

Lincoln Birthplace seeks volunteers for range of activities

The Associated Press

HODGENVILLE, Ky.

The Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historical Park needs volunteers for activities including greeting visitors, historical research, park maintenance, wearing period clothing in living history and other tasks.

The park says in 2019, more than 300,000 volunteers contributed millions of hours at national parks.

Anyone interested in volunteering can visit www.volunteer.gov and search for “Lincoln Birthplace” to find positions, the park said.

