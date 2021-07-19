Blasting scheduled along I-64 construction zone in WVa

Parts of Interstate 64 in West Virginia will be closed periodically through the end of August while blasting work occurs as part of a widening and bridge project.

Blasting was set to start Monday and will require rolling roadblocks on eastbound I-64 between the Cross Lanes exit and the U.S. Route 35 interchange at Scott Depot, as well as entrance ramp closures on both sides of the interstate, the state Department of Transportation said in a news release. One blast is scheduled Monday through Friday between the hours of noon at 2 p.m.

The $224 million project also includes major upgrades to the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge. Plans call for two new bridges, carrying traffic in each direction, and to widen the interstate to six lanes and replace several smaller bridges between Nitro and Scott Depot.

Work is expected to be complete in October 2023. Another project to upgrade I-64 to six lanes between Huntington and Barboursville is scheduled for completion in August 2024.