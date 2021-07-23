Kentucky

Applications open for Kentucky vocational school upgrades

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Applications for $75 million in grants for Kentucky vocational school upgrades are now open, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.

Eligible schools can apply for up to $10 million for renovations through Aug. 13.

“Vocational schools play a crucial role preparing our people for the jobs of today and tomorrow,” Beshear said Thursday.

The application was sent to individual districts that qualify for the funds. Applications and supporting documentation should be emailed to Chelsey.Couch@ky.gov before the deadline, and mailed to 700 Louisville Road, Carriage House, Frankfort, KY 40601.

Funding will be awarded by the Kentucky School Facilities Construction Commission on Sept. 1.

