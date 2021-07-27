Former commonwealth’s attorney joining Kentucky AG’s office

A former commonwealth's attorney from southern Kentucky has been appointed to a post in the attorney general's office.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron chose Eddy F. Montgomery as director of the Office of Special Prosecutions. Montgomery was commonwealth's attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties until his retirement this year. He was previously assistant commonwealth's attorney in the same circuit, Cameron's office said.

“During his more than 20 years of service as a Commonwealth’s Attorney, he gained respect across the Commonwealth for his dedication to seeking justice on behalf of crime victims and to upholding the rule of law,” Cameron said Monday in a news release.

Montgomery also served as general counsel for the Kentucky Retirement Systems.

Montgomery replaces Tim Cocanougher, who will continue with the attorney general’s office part-time in order to spend more time with his family, Cameron's office said. Cocanougher oversaw the recent conviction of former airline pilot Christian Martin for the murder of three Kentuckians.