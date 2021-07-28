Kentucky

Meeting planned to discuss options for dam on Elkhorn Creek

The Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Ky.

A public workshop is planned to discuss options for an aging dam on the north fork of Elkhorn Creek, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources said.

The agency said it will lead a discussion on Aug. 3 about the Great Crossing Dam near Georgetown. A study commissioned by Scott County officials found the low-head dam needs repair but isn’t in danger of immediate failure.

Fish and Wildlife said it is considering options that include removing the structure from the waterway, which would improve safety for boaters and swimmers and also improve water quality.

The meeting will be held at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown. Those attending will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to department officials.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Former commonwealth’s attorney joining Kentucky AG’s office

July 28, 2021 3:16 AM

Kentucky

3 projects receive funding to preserve Black history

July 28, 2021 3:15 AM

Health & Medicine

New COVID-19 testing program offered to Kentucky schools

July 28, 2021 3:15 AM

National

Man gets life sentence for stalking, killing estranged wife

July 28, 2021 3:14 AM

Health & Medicine

Timeline remains the same to update unemployment system

July 28, 2021 3:14 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service