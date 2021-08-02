Remains found 20 years ago identified as Tennessee woman

The remains of a woman found alongside a Kentucky interstate 20 years ago have been identified.

Remains found in 2001 along Interstate 65 in Simpson County belong to Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45, of Nashville, Tennessee, the Daily News reported on Friday, citing a statement from Kentucky State Police.

Police were able to confirm the woman's identity with help from the DNA Doe Project, police said. The nonprofit organization uses genetic genealogy to identify remains.

An investigation into Wilkerson's death remains active and anyone with information should contact police, officials said.