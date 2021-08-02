Kentucky

Remains found 20 years ago identified as Tennessee woman

The Associated Press

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

The remains of a woman found alongside a Kentucky interstate 20 years ago have been identified.

Remains found in 2001 along Interstate 65 in Simpson County belong to Dawn Clare Plonsky Wilkerson, 45, of Nashville, Tennessee, the Daily News reported on Friday, citing a statement from Kentucky State Police.

Police were able to confirm the woman's identity with help from the DNA Doe Project, police said. The nonprofit organization uses genetic genealogy to identify remains.

An investigation into Wilkerson's death remains active and anyone with information should contact police, officials said.

  Comments  

Kentucky

Free camping offered in part of Big South Fork park

August 02, 2021 5:00 AM

Health & Medicine

Louisville government buildings to begin requiring masks

August 02, 2021 4:00 AM

Business

USA captain refuses silver medal nearly a half-century later

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Celebrities

Artist transforms Indiana tree into symbol of love, unity

August 01, 2021 10:14 PM

Kentucky

Sheriff’s deputy killed in ATV crash, child injured

August 01, 2021 4:34 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service