Morgan sworn in as new Kentucky Court of Appeals clerk

A former staff attorney for a Kentucky Court of Appeals judge has been sworn in as the Court of Appeals clerk.

Kate Morgan, who was staff attorney for Judge Glenn E. Acree from 2010 to 2018, succeeds Rebecca Combs Lyon. Lyon retired this week after more than 30 years in the judicial branch.

Morgan was sworn in Monday by Court of Appeals Chief Judge Denise G. Clayton.

Morgan was previously regional staff attorney for the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, prosecuting termination of parental rights cases and working with children in the foster care system to get permanent homes.

The appellate clerk maintains custody, control and storage of all appellate records and is appointed by the court.