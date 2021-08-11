Big South Fork: Camping free on National Parks anniversary

The Big South Fork National Recreation Area along the Kentucky-Tennessee border is celebrating a national parks milestone by offering free camping later this month.

The National Park Service will mark its 105th year on Aug. 25. The Big South Fork will offer free camping at the Alum Ford campground and free backcountry permits that day.

The Alum campground is near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. The Sheltowee Trace Trail passes through the campground.