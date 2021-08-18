Kentucky deputy, suspect wounded in gunfire exchange

A deputy and a suspect were wounded in a gunfire exchange after a vehicle pursuit in eastern Kentucky, officials said.

Johnson County deputies responded to a domestic call Tuesday night that led to a pursuit, which stopped just inside the Lawrence County line where the deputy and suspect exchanged gunfire, news outlets reported.

The deputy was struck and taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was later released, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Shane Goodall told WSAZ-TV. He said the suspect, who was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, was in stable condition.

No further information was immediately released.