Kentucky

Kentucky deputy, suspect wounded in gunfire exchange

The Associated Press

LOUISA, Ky.

A deputy and a suspect were wounded in a gunfire exchange after a vehicle pursuit in eastern Kentucky, officials said.

Johnson County deputies responded to a domestic call Tuesday night that led to a pursuit, which stopped just inside the Lawrence County line where the deputy and suspect exchanged gunfire, news outlets reported.

The deputy was struck and taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was later released, Kentucky State Police spokesperson Shane Goodall told WSAZ-TV. He said the suspect, who was taken to Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, was in stable condition.

No further information was immediately released.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Health & Medicine

Ford donates 1 million more masks for Kentucky children

August 18, 2021 11:13 PM

Latest News

New construction planned at site of fire that killed 165

August 18, 2021 11:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service