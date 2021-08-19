Editorial Roundup: Kentucky

Bowling Green Daily News. August 15, 2021.

Editorial: Recognition of Margaret Munday long overdue, well-deserved

More than half a century after she attended Western Kentucky University and led the charge in integrating the institution as its first Black student and graduate, Margaret Munday was given her rightful due Aug. 6.

Munday, a graduate of the class of 1960, was honored by WKU’s board of regents, which voted to rename Northeast Hall in her honor.

It’s recognition that’s clearly well-deserved and long overdue, though we suppose better late than never. As WKU President Timothy Caboni noted, Munday is the first African American individual to have a building on campus named in her honor.

We previously made the case that Caboni made the right call in rejecting a university task force’s recommendations to drop several prominent names on campus – including the Ogden College of Science and Engineering, the Potter College of Arts and Letters and Van Meter Hall – because their namesakes either owned slaves or directly profited from them.

Caboni soundly stated at the time that “while we fervently disagree with their views on slavery, we also acknowledge that their perspectives were not unlike many of their time.”

“We should exercise caution when judging those in the past using a modern lens,” Caboni continued, addressing the campus community in a memorandum last month. “The decisions we make today also will meet with the scrutiny of future generations. We hope our choices will be evaluated with the same humility and the understanding that after decades or longer of history, views and perspectives necessarily will change.”

For good or ill, the legacies of these historical figures should not be swept under a carpet. As a newspaper, we stand for the First Amendment and support more free speech, not less.

In that spirit, we welcome the public recognition of local Black luminaries, who have not always received the credit they deserve.

Munday – as an estimable educator who shared her love of music with no doubt hundreds of students over the course of her career – is a worthy start. We hope she will not be the last such individual the university honors.

Frankort State Journal. August 12, 2021.

Editorial: Calling cartoon ‘racially insensitive’ is quite a stretch

In an opinion piece (“Guest columnist: Political cartoon was racially insensitive,” July 30-Aug. 1) penned by Richard Graves, president of the Kentucky State University National Alumni Association, The State Journal is accused of publishing a racist cartoon in the weekend, July 23-25 edition.

Drawn by longtime SJ cartoonist Linda Boileau, the piece in question displays the words “KSU finances. Hold breath, proceed…” on a sign in the shape of an arrow that leads over the edge of a cliff.

In his guest column, Graves alleges that the cartoon contains racially insensitive language and takes particular offense to the phrase “hold breath,” which he attempts to connect to the dying words of George Floyd — the Black Minnesota man killed after white Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck and back for 9 minutes and 29 seconds in 2020 — when in fact the cartoon is referencing the financial issues that had recently surfaced at K-State.

“A year since the words ‘I can’t breathe’ were said across the nation as these injustices were protested and a media outlet, in the year 2021, harmfully employed a similar phrase to be used against the commonwealth’s only HBCU (Historically Black College and University),” Graves wrote, adding that the newspaper was “deploying racially insensitive messages to inflict further damage on an institution with a 135-year legacy of providing access to education to a community historically denied that right.”

We realize the importance of the words “I can’t breathe” and would never have published the cartoon if we thought it had racist connotations.

However, the phrase “hold breath” — which was used in the cartoon — and “I can’t breathe” do not mean the same thing.

You “hold breath” when you are excited, anxious or nervous, but it is an action that a person can voluntarily choose to do or not do, as one State Journal letter writer pointed out.

On the other hand, “I can’t breathe,” which is also known as a widespread protest chant against police brutality in the U.S., is involuntary and imposed on someone by another person or circumstance.

While we appreciate Graves’ opinion and will not tolerate racism of any kind, we also believe that accusing an editorial cartoon printed about the financial issues surrounding KSU of “weaponizing the phrase ‘I can’t breathe’” is quite a stretch.

Ashland Daily Independent. August 12, 2021.

Editorial: Inspiring volunteer

Congratulations to Ted Miller, who recently received an award from the Kentucky and Tennessee District of Kiwanis.

Miller is being honored for several things: approaching 50 years of perfect attendance; serving in two Kiwanis Clubs: Ashland Noon and Ashland Breakfast; and recruitment of more than 100 new members for the club.

Calling Miller an “amazing Kiwanian with a servant’s heart,” Kiwanis District Governor Kendra Skidmore-Morris said in a recorded message Miller also helped charter Kiwanis in the area 45 years ago.

“He consistently visits multiple clubs in the division and is always the first to volunteer for all service projects; he promotes service projects for other clubs in the division and shows up for others and participates as needed,” she said.

Miller’s greatest accomplishment, however, is his touching the lives of children.

More than 230,000 children have benefited from the work Miller has done through Kiwanis, an organization that aims to improve the lives of children in the communities where they have chapters.

Miller, who said he will continue to volunteer, said he’s glad to know there will be others who will carry on with helping others. Rest assured, he has inspired those volunteers with his hard work and dedication.

