Kentucky

Kentucky lieutenant governor elected to national role

The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky.

Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has been elected to serve on the National Lieutenant Governors Association Executive Committee.

Her term as as the South Region at-large member begins immediately.

Coleman, Kentucky’s 58th lieutenant governor, was selected for the role through a bipartisan vote of lieutenant governors across the country.

“It is an honor to be appointed to this national leadership position by my fellow lieutenant governors, both Republican and Democrat," Coleman said. "My time with this organization has been a rewarding lesson in statesmanship as we remain nonpartisan in our shared commitment to finding solutions to the challenges of today."

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

$3M awarded to Kentucky city for wastewater treatment plants

September 01, 2021 5:05 AM

Kentucky

14 students injured in school bus crash; other driver killed

September 01, 2021 5:05 AM

Business

Ferry between Kentucky, Missouri closes for mechanical issue

September 01, 2021 5:05 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service