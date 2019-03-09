Chris Bailey’s forecast: Tracking high winds and strong storms

One day after snow shut down schools, we are tracking the potential for strong to severe storms and high winds. This is basically the month of March just showing off.
A potent storm system is rolling from the plains into the Great Lakes, bringing mild and unstable air into the region. This is resulting in rounds of showers and thunderstorms going up through tonight.
Some of these storms may be strong or severe with damaging winds, large hail and a tornado or two. The best chance is across the western half of Kentucky.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments