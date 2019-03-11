Weather News

Chris Bailey’s forecast: Big changes later this week

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey.
We are coming off a very windy weekend here in the bluegrass state, but that wind is what March is famous for. As we roll through the week ahead, we have some big changes on the weather menu. That’s another thing March is famous for.

Let’s begin with today and roll forward. Skies will be partly sunny with temps in the normal 50s.

A similar setup will be noted for Tuesday as find ourselves in the middle of a rare nice stretch of weather. Temps by Wednesday will be in the mid and upper 60s, with a chance at 70. That comes on a strong southwesterly wind ahead of another potent storm system.

