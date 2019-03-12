Chris Bailey’s forecast: Temps continue to climb

We are actually putting together a string of nice weather days across central and eastern Kentucky. As the weather stays nice for another day or two, our temps are climbing toward a full blown case of spring fever.
Unfortunately, this won’t last because colder air is on the move and returns before the week is over.
In the short-term, temps today will be in the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. Those numbers keep climbing into Wednesday and Thursday with 60s for Wednesday, then may reach 70 on Thursday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
