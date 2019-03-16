Chris Bailey’s forecast: A quiet weekend continues

Our calm weather pattern is rolling through the weekend, but the temps could use some work. Things are pretty chilly across the land and this colder than normal air continues into next week.
Temperatures today are generally in the upper 40s to low 50s with a partly to mostly sunny sky.
Sunday is another nice day, but winds and clouds will be on the increase as the day wears on. Temps may hit 50 in most areas, especially in the south. This is ahead of a weak system moving in for Sunday night and early Monday. I can’t rule out a few showers with this as temps come back down a few degrees for Monday.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
