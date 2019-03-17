Chris Bailey’s forecast: Blue for St. Patrick’s Day

Good Sunday and Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Green is normally the color of the day, but it’s a big blue sky taking center stage. This makes for a really nice final day of the weekend, with a mainly calm week ahead of us.
Highs today are in the 50s as winds gust up. Those gusty winds are ahead of a cold front dropping in here tonight. That front may bring isolated showers to central and eastern Kentucky.
Monday’s weather looks chilly with temps back down into the 40s for highs. A gusty northwest wind will add to the chill.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
