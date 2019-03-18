Chris Bailey’s forecast: A typical mid-March forecast

We are coming off a seasonally chilly and very nice weather weekend across the Commonwealth. This nice weather looks to hang around for a few more days before things start to get active again.
Highs on this Monday will generally range from the upper 40s to low 50s in much of the region as skies stay partly sunny.
We are back into the middle 50s by Tuesday and could make a run at 60 on Wednesday as winds gust up. Those gusty winds are ahead of a system working in from the west and northwest that could produce a shower or two.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
