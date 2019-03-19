Chris Bailey’s forecast: A weak system drops in Wednesday night

It’s another very nice looking day in the bluegrass state, but a little bit of ugly is on the way. That comes in the form of a mid-week cold front sweeping into the region from the northwest.
Before that arrives, our weather continues to look very good. Highs today are back into the low and middle 50s with a mix of sun and clouds. A bit of a breeze will make it feel chillier than that.
Wednesday could see temps make a run at 60 with clouds and wind on the increase. This is just ahead of our cold front dropping into the state Wednesday night and Thursday morning. That should spit out some chilly showers during this time.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
