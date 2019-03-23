Chris Bailey’s forecast: The weekend starts on a great note

Our weekend is off and running on a great note with blue skies and milder temps taking over. The second half of the weekend will find things going downhill as showers work into the region.
Temps today start in the frigid 20s and end in the 50s for many, with 60s in the west and south. Soak. It. Up.
Clouds will roll in here on Sunday as showers develop in the west and roll east.
Read more on Chris Bailey's Kentucky Weather blog.
