Chris Bailey’s forecast: Showers and a few storms increase

We are wrapping up the weekend with milder air pressing in here, with rain not too far behind. Showers and a few storms get ready to increase from late today through Monday.
Clouds will increase as winds turn southwesterly wind, pushing temps into the 60s for many. Some afternoon showers are possible in central Kentucky, but the bulk of the action holds off until tonight and Monday.
Showers and some thunder rolls into Monday as colder air works in. This chill will be with us into Tuesday, but skies become mostly sunny. Milder air takes control by Wednesday, with readings heading toward 70 by the second half of the week as skies stay dry.
Read more on Chris Bailey’s Kentucky Weather blog.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
Comments